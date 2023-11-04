Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

