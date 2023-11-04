Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,859 shares of company stock valued at $17,664,512 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $242.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $243.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

