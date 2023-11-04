Artivion (NYSE:AORT) PT Lowered to $22.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of AORT opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $584.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.41. Artivion has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $89.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. Research analysts predict that Artivion will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Artivion Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Artivion by 89.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

