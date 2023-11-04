Artivion (NYSE:AORT) PT Lowered to $22.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Artivion Stock Performance
Shares of AORT opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $584.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.41. Artivion has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $17.97.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $89.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. Research analysts predict that Artivion will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion
Artivion Company Profile
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
