Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Aspen Technology worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,605,000 after buying an additional 41,811 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 13.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 170,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AZPN opened at $175.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -105.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.75. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.32 and a 52-week high of $251.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZPN. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.80.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

