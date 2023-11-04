ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

Shares of AACG opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $31.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

About ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

