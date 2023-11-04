Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Atlassian worth $71,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $1,595,457.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,436,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $947,752.61. Following the transaction, the president now owns 196,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,221,438.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 345,210 shares of company stock valued at $67,237,377. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.94.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.5 %

Atlassian stock opened at $176.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.44. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $215.77.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

