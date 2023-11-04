Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $396.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ATMU opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 433.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,062,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

