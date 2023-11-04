ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Lowered to C$61.00 at Raymond James

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATS. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of ATS and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Get ATS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATS

ATS Price Performance

Shares of TSE ATS opened at C$47.00 on Tuesday. ATS has a 12-month low of C$40.75 and a 12-month high of C$64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.52.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$753.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.40 million. ATS had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts forecast that ATS will post 2.712585 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.