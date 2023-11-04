AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,767 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 181,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,818,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,861,000 after purchasing an additional 204,500 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in AT&T by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 46,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 50,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

AT&T Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.