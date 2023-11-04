Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Given New $1.75 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an inline rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of AUR opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. Aurora Innovation has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $92,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,288.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 890,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,692. Corporate insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 311.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,759,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,794,000 after buying an additional 18,740,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,423,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 239.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 204.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,204 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

