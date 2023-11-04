Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.4 %

Autodesk stock opened at $203.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

