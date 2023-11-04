Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,106,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 534,372 shares.The stock last traded at $3.24 and had previously closed at $2.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 20.6 %

The company has a market cap of $710.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

See Also

