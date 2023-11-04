Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $219.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.86.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

