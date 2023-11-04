AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $145.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens raised their target price on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.71.

NYSE AN opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $99.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in AutoNation by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2,416.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

