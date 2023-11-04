AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $194.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $197.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVB. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.82.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $171.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

