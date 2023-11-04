Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Avista has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Avista has a payout ratio of 74.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

Avista stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 666,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. Avista has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $38,745.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris purchased 3,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avista by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,115,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,763,000 after acquiring an additional 66,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,504,000 after acquiring an additional 228,077 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 624.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,057 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avista by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,497,000 after acquiring an additional 292,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVA. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

