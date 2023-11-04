Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.35 million.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.11. The company had a trading volume of 819,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,426. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.82. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.30 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACLS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,787.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.