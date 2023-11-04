AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

AXS opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also

