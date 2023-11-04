Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXSFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

