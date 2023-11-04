Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$230.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.29 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.