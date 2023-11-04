Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $9.30 on Friday. Bally’s has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $25.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $424.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.03). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 96.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 95.0% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 47.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter worth $124,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

