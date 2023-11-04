Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

BBVA stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBVA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,338,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,839,000 after purchasing an additional 572,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 414,352 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.