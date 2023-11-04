Bank of America Downgrades Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

FERG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FERG

Ferguson Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $157.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.47. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $171.06.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ferguson by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 100.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Ferguson by 31.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares during the period.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.