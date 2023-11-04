Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 454.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $44,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 827,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,420,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 186.05%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.