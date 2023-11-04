Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $719,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $18,597,800,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $156.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.05. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $161.00.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

