Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $760,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.43) to GBX 4,440 ($54.03) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($46.85) to GBX 3,800 ($46.24) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DEO stock opened at $159.60 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $146.60 and a one year high of $191.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $2.5089 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

