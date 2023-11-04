Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 163.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 22.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 7.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 33.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

BBDC opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.68. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.64 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Barings BDC’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.83%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

