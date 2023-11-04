Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.139 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ABX traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.54. 5,189,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,054. The firm has a market cap of C$39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.36 and a twelve month high of C$28.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.4841012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABX. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.25.

Insider Transactions at Barrick Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Jonas Peter Haddock Richardson purchased 23,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$373,350.48. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

