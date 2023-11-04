Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.68 million. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.29. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,428,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,491,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,084,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 84,111 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 38.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 971,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,914,000 after purchasing an additional 271,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 587,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 80,228 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

