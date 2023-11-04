Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Holdings Trimmed by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,212,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 860,805 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,255,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,058,000 after purchasing an additional 719,615 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,794,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,481,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,517,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 769,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,194,000 after purchasing an additional 196,188 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

