Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill Sells 700,000 Shares

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 700,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total value of C$14,000.00.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

Shares of CVE BHS opened at C$0.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

