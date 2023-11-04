Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill Sells 700,000 Shares

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 700,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total value of C$14,000.00.
Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance
Shares of CVE BHS opened at C$0.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.69.
Bayhorse Silver Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bayhorse Silver
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.