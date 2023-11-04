BCE Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6969 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BCE has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years. BCE has a payout ratio of 118.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BCE to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.2%.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. BCE has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.53.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

