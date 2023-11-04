Beam Therapeutics’ (BEAM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.32) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BEAM. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.64.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 408.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.