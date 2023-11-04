Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $258.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.98. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $217.70 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

