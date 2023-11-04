Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Bel Fuse Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BELFA opened at $51.50 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $658.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
