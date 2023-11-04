Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA opened at $51.50 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $658.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

About Bel Fuse

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.