Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2023

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFAGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA opened at $51.50 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $658.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

