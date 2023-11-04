Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.7 %
Shares of BLCM stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.