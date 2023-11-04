Bfsg LLC Acquires 1,135 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,021 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,025,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,755,000 after acquiring an additional 212,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,944,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

