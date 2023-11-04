Bfsg LLC Acquires 3,492 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

