Bfsg LLC Acquires 5,408 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.