Bfsg LLC Acquires New Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $63.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

