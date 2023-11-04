Bfsg LLC Acquires Shares of 3,218 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,218 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EXP. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 2.3 %

EXP opened at $165.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $119.96 and a one year high of $195.96.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

