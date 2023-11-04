Bfsg LLC Boosts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,849,000 after purchasing an additional 56,278 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $293.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.22. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.89 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

