Bfsg LLC Buys 425 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $168.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.97 and its 200-day moving average is $170.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

