Bfsg LLC Buys 690 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $69.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

