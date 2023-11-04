Bfsg LLC Cuts Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,046 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73, a PEG ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

