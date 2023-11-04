Bfsg LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bfsg LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,233. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $33.35 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

