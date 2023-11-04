Bfsg LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CENT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,270,000 after acquiring an additional 54,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENT opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,211.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $281,059.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,706.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,211.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,371 shares of company stock worth $2,151,777 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

