Bfsg LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $233.11 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.87 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.15 and a 200-day moving average of $237.98.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

