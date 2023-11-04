Bfsg LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,962,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,977,000 after buying an additional 1,793,268 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,399,000 after buying an additional 1,605,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $94.17 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average is $96.62.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

