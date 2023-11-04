Bfsg LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $761,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.